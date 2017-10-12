Sara Duterte sears ‘opportunistic’ Pangilinan, Hontiveros, Trillanes

Davao City Mayor and Presidential daughter Sara Duterte exposed on Thursday the alleged presidential ambitions of three senators who are part of the group “Tindig Pilipinas,” which she mocked as “Hunger Games Pilipinas.”

“Lahat ito hindi chismis kasi personal knowledge ko at may corroborative witnesses ako. Matanong ko lang, nu’ng mga panahon na humingi kayo ng tulong, may isyu ba kayo sa governance ni PRD (President Rodrigo Duterte)? Wala,” Sara said in a Facebook post.

(These are not rumors because I have personal knowledge and corroborative witnesses. If I may just ask, during your time of need, did you have any issue with the PRD’s governance? None.)

“Ngayon na nanalo na siya? Meron. Hunger Games, Pilipinas: Plastic na, oportunista pa. Kayo 3 may ambisyon mag-Presidente, I grew up in politics, mas matagal pa ako sa pulitika kesa sa inyo 3 combined. I smell ambition a million miles away. Akala ninyo ‘yung circus ninyo ngayon magpapanalo sa inyo sa 2022? Hindi,” she added.

(Now that he has won, you have. Hunger Games, Pilipinas: A group of plastic, opportunistic people. You three have presidential ambitions. I grew up in politics, and was in politics longer than the three of you combined. I smell ambition a million miles away. You think your circus will make you win in 2022? No.)

The presidential daughter was referring to Senators Francis “Kiko” Panglinan, Risa Hontiveros, and Antonio Trillanes IV.

Sara claimed that Pangilinan met her years ago to get her father’s endorsement.

“Kiko Pangilinan- Several years ago nagkita tayo dito sa Davao, sa isang golf club, pinuntuhan mo si PRD. Gusto mo tumakbo Presidente, ansabe mo? ‘With Sharon’s [endorsement] and your (PRD) [endorsement] I’m sure I can make it.’ Dati pa-[endorse] ka sa kanya ngayon may pa Hunger Games salute effect ka,” Sara said.

(Kiko Pangilinan—several years ago, we met at a golf club here in Davao when you met with PRD. You wanted to run for President, right? You said that with Sharon’s endorsement, and with PRD’s endorsement, you were sure you would make it. Before, you sought his endorsement, now you have younger Hunger Games salute.)

She also said Hontiveros sought her help during her campaign.

“Risa Hontiveros – Sa picture ikaw ang pinaka makapal ang foundation acheng. Habang tinutulungan ko si PRD at ang nanay ko mangampanya, nasa byaheng du30 ako, ilang beses mo ako inabala, kinulit at tinawagan para humingi ka ng tulong sa boto mo sa Davao City? I can remember your bored face listening to me in our law office just so you can get support for Davao,” Sara said.

(Risa Hontiveros- In pictures, you have the thickest foundation. While I and my mother were helping PRD campaign, how many times did you approach me, bother me and call me so I would help you get votes in Davao City? I can remember your bored face listening to me in our law office just so you can get support for Davao.)

The Davao mayor said that aside from the two, Trillanes requested for President Rodrigo Duterte’s help in his campaign as vice president.

“Trillanes – Years ago, nagrequest ka makipag kita sa akin dito sa Davao,nasa Damosa ka, ano sabi ko sa emissary mo? No. You know why? I never liked your circus sa Manila Peninsula. Pero meron ako picture na nakipagkita ka kay PRD kasi humingi ka ng tulong niya sa VP campaign mo,” she said.

Sara, meanwhile, said she would reserve her remarks on Vice President Leni Robredo since she said the latter claimed she was not part of the “Hunger Games Pilipinas” anyway.

(Trillanes—years ago, you requested to meet me in Davao while you were in Damoso. What did I tell your emissary? No. You know why? I never liked your circus sa Manila Peninsula. But I have a picture of your meeting with PRD because you sought his help for your VP run.)

Sara also slammed as “Paninindigang Trapo” the criticisms the three senators hurled against Duterte.

“Mamuyboy ko? Yes. You don’t use PRD whenever convenient para sa pulitika ninyo (for your political ambitions). Kung wala ang boto ng Mindanao, mananalo kaya kayo (If you did not have Mindanao’s vote, would you win)?” the mayor added. /idl