BREAKING: Comelec chair Andres Bautista resigns

After “much prayer and discernment,” Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair Andres Bautista announced on Wednesday his decision to resign from his post by the end of the year.

“It is with my deep sadness that I am informing you about my decision to resign as the chair of the Commission on Elections by the end of the year,” Bautista said in an open letter posted on his social media accounts.

“After much prayer and discernment, I believe that this is the right time to step down given the postponement of the Barangay and SK elections.”

“This was not an easy decision, but my family, especially my children, need me now more than ever,” he said.

Bautista’s resignation came less than a month after the House of Representatives junked an impeachment complaint against him over his alleged unexplained wealth. /cbb