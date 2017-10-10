Uber in trouble again with LTFRB for surcharge scheme

Uber Philippines’ failure to disclose its surcharge scheme would affect its chances of being accredited, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Martin Delgra III said Tuesday.

In a hearing conducted by the LTFRB, Delgra said the transport network company (TNC) has an “obligation” to inform them of its fare structure.

When asked if this will have an effect on the TNC’s ongoing accreditation, the LTFRB chair said: “Definitely, meron pero hindi namin sinasabi na ikakasenla or sususpendihin (Definitely yes, but we are not saying we are canceling or suspending).”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Delgra admitted that as far as their rules are concerned, there is no clear regulation which prohibits the imposition of surcharge.

“Ang kinaklaro lang dun sa memorandum circular 2015-015 na ikaklaro to disclose by the TNCs yung fare structure nila,” Delgra said.

“That is their obligation which apparently they did not disclose, only belatedly,” he added.

The LTFRB chief said they are still “trying to ascertain” if Uber committed a violation.

Delgra noted that Uber representatives at the hearing said that their surcharge is determined according to the commuter’s destination.

“According to them determining the places where the destinations may be located kaya iba iba yung mga amount ng surchages. Merong P60, P80, P100. Ang mabigat lang on the

part of the board e hindi sinabi sa board na mag iimpose sila ng mga surchages na ito,” said Delgra.

The LTFRB previously lifted its one-month suspension against Uber after paying the P190-million penalty.

Uber was suspended after the LTFRB said the TNC violated the agency’s order to stop accepting new driver applications pending the determination of its accreditation.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORY

Uber pays LTFRB P190-M fine