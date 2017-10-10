Doctor shot dead on busy avenue in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – An unidentified assailant shot dead a doctor on busy Governor Gutierrez Avenue here Monday afternoon, police said.

Chief Insp. Reynaldo Delantien, Station 2 chief of the Cotabato City Police Office, identified the slain doctor as Amalia Senada Gutierrez, a 58-year-old resident of Governor Gutierrez Avenue, Rosary Heights 9.

According to Delantien, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m., a busy time for the road, which leads to the Office of the Regional Governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

The victim’s driver, 22-year-old Alexander Cuanan, 22, told investigators that he had just parked the doctor’s Ford Everest when he heard a gunshot.

He ran towards a nearby store and hid there.

The attacker fled toward interior portion of Rosary Heights. –Edwin O. Fernandez

/atm