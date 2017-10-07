Suspected communist rebels torch heavy equipment in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY—About 30 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) set ablaze several construction equipment in an attack at a construction site on Saturday in Cagayan town, Santa Teresita, the military said.

The armed group, believed to be communist rebels, burned two backhoes and a dump truck at about 6:30 a.m. in Barangay (village) Dungeg, said Lt. Col. Camilo Saddam, 17th Infantry Battalion commander.

The dump truck and a backhoe belonged to the DDP Construction company while the other back hoe was registered to Tiboc Construction. Both firms operate quarries for local construction projects.

Two company caretakers were allegedly held by the armed men but were released after the arson.

Saddam said the armed group fled to the foothills near Gonzaga town. /jpv