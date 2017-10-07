Palace: Gov’t to remain relentless in campaign vs tax evaders

President Rodrigo Duterte will continue to wage his relentless campaign against corruption and delinquent taxpayers, Malacañang said Saturday following the government’s P40-billion tax settlement with tobacco giant Mighty Corporation.

“The President will be relentless in his campaign against corruption and delinquent taxpayers, hauling violators to court, if necessary. As citizens cooperate, we build a comfortable life for all. Strong political will to benefit all, and not just a few, should be the trademark of the entire government,” Palace Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II announced on Friday that the government had entered into a P40-billion compromise deal with Mighty Corporation, which was accused of evading taxes worth P37.9 billion by using fake tax stamps.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Tax raps vs Mighty dismissed after BIR agreed to a settlement

The Department of Justice, in a joint resolution dated October 2, approved the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s plea to junk the three tax evasion complaints.

“This landmark tax settlement is the largest in Philippine history; and will go a long way in funding the Duterte administration’s infrastructure program,” Abella said, noting that “unpaid taxes result in less government revenues and stall the delivery of quality government services.” /jpv