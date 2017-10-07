Former Mexico governor wanted in US arrested

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico — Mexican ex-governor Eugenio Hernandez, who is wanted in the United States for laundering drug money, was arrested Friday in his home state of Tamaulipas on corruption charges, prosecutors said.

He joins a list of at least 20 ex-governors accused of corruption in Mexico, scandals that have badly damaged the image of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), from which most of them hailed.

Hernandez governed Tamaulipas, which borders the US state of Texas, from 2005 to 2010 for the PRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is accused of embezzling public funds and laundering money.

He was indicted in Texas in 2015 along with his brother-in-law for laundering drug money, charges for which he faces up to 20 years in prison in the United States.