San Jose del Monte water tank explodes, killing 3, injuring 42

(Updated, 10:53 a.m.) CITY OF SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan—A 42-foot-tall (13 meter high) water tank exploded on Friday dawn (Oct. 6), hurling debris that killed three persons and injured 32 others in the neighborhood at Muzon village, police said.

The fatalities were identified as Jimmy Garcia, 50; Jaina Espina, one; and Elaine Chamzon, 22.

“We are still investigating if the tank exploded (at 3:30 a.m.) due to water pressure,” said Supt. Fitz Macariola, San Jose del Monte chief of police.

The caregiver of the area where the tank is located said it ruptured at around 3:30 a.m. as he heard a crack that came from the container.

The tank, operated by the San Jose Del Monte Water District, can store up to 2,000 cubic meters of water.

The closest house struck by debris was 10 meters away from the tank. Many of the casualties were sleeping when the blast occurred.

Macariola said the explosion was so strong it also damaged the motorcycle and the patrol car of the police community precinct.

The injured are now being treated in different hospitals in Bulacan and in Metro Manila. With a report from Mark Makalalad, Radyo Inquirer 990/idl