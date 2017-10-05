Duterte tells Army: Oust me if I lie to you about my wealth

Dismissing accusations that he had unexplained wealth, President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday told members of the Philippine Army to “oust” him if he lied about his wealth.

The President made the statement even as he urged members of the military to remain “loyal to the Constitution and to the flag” a day after saying that various political groups were out to oust him

“Never mind my politics. That is just for laughs… Do not believe (allegations of unexplained wealth), as I said, you have my… that if it will exceed the P40 million mark—and that is my lifetime savings, including my hereditary properties—as I said, ‘Please oust me if I tell a lie to you,’” Mr. Duterte said in a speech in Fort Bonifacio.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President made the statement at the installation of the Army’s new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Rolando Bautista, after his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, retired.

Among those present were Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año, and other members of the military’s top brass.

The President noted that a recent survey showed that the net trust rating of the Philippine Army was at 75 percent.

“The survey would show that the Philippine Army’s (had an) impressive +75 net trust rating in our nation for the first semester of 2017,” Mr. Duterte said.

He said this was a testament to soldiers’ “commitment to protect our people and defend the democratic rights.”

“Maintain your loyalty to the Constitution and to the flag. Do not nurture a personal or a person there. All of us who are in government, we are just passing through,” the President said.

“But it behooves upon you, I said, to see to it that this country will grow, prosper until the end of time,” he added. /je