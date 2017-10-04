Ex-cop who had turned high-value drug suspect killed in buy-bust

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — Police officers killed a dismissed fellow enforcer in a buy-bust operation in Talibon town past 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

They identified the fatality as Edgardo Bunado, alias Ega, a 47-year-old former police officer 2.

Bunado had come to be considered as a high-value target in the campaign against illegal drugs in Bohol, according to Senior Insp. Jojit Mananquil of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO).

Bunado’s last assignment was in Siquijor province before he went on absence without leave.

Based on surveillance done by the police and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Bunado was selling refreshment drinks in the town but it turned out that he was also allegedly peddling crystal meth, locally known as shabu.

On learning this, the police conducted a buy-bust operation against Bunado on Wednesday morning in Purok 1, Barangay San Isidro, Talibon town.

When Bunado sensed that he was transacting with a police officer posing as a buyer, he immediately draw his firearm from his waist but he was shot first by the operating team.

“The suspect sensed that it was an entrapment. So he got his firearm to fire us. We were then prompted to retaliate to prevent him from harming the lawmen,” Mananquil said.

He was taken to Talibon District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Vidal Manga.

Hospital staff recovered a P500 bill used as marked money, nine pieces medium-sized sachets shabu, and 14 small plastic sachets of shabu worth P472,000, and different cash denominations. They turned these over to the PIB.

