Not just ‘yellows’ but various colors plotting Duterte’s fall – Calida

If Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II believes that President Rodrigo Duterte is being attacked by the “yellows,” for Solicitor General Jose Calida the attack is also coming from various colors.

Calida warned that the attack against the President and the government are subversive activities.

“What we gathered is that there are black [propaganda] operations against President Duterte that come from various forms and colors…They will not succeed. They are doing subversive activities and we can send them to jail for that,” Calida said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Among the black propaganda operations allegedly being waged against the President was the supposed investigation on his reported unexplained wealth.

Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang earlier said that they are investigating the bank accounts of Duterte and his family.

The documents used as basis for the investigation allegedly came from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC). But AMLC already denied providing the Ombudsman and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV with such documents.

Calida said two lawyers were helping Carandang – a former official of the Office of the Ombudsman and a lawyer who campaigned for a presidential candidate in 2016.

“If there are any subversive organizations helping Carandang, we will also defend the Republic against them,” Calida said.

Calida said the government is now investigating the conspiracy to oust Duterte.

“We are getting information from various sources on this conspiracy,” Calida said.

Earlier, Aguirre said the “yellows” have been intensifying their moves to oust Duterte.

When asked why the opposition badly wanted Duterte out of office, Calida mentioned two reasons:

The political losers cannot accept the fact that they lost to a Mayor from Davao City; and It is a matter of political lust. They want to regain their political power and they are using many issues like the EJK (Extra Judicial Killing), death of minors.”

“They are throwing everything to the President,” Calida said./ac