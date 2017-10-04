17 hostages rescued from Maute in Marawi — Lorenzana

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday said that 17 more hostages were rescued from the Maute/ISIS Group in Marawi City.

“Yes, it is true that 17 more hostages were rescues in Marawi: 9 males and 8 females,” he said in a text message.

He said the age of the hostages ranged between 18 to 75 years old.

The defense chief refused to give more details of the rescue, saying it was “confidential” as efforts to rescue those who remained trapped are still ongoing. /je

