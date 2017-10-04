Mocha invokes right against self-discri… er, incrimination at Senate hearing

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson has almost invoked her right against self-“discrimination” when confronted by a senator during a hearing on fake news on Tuesday.

This when Senator Bam Aquino demanded a categorical answer from Uson as to whether or not she had ever tried to get the side of opposition members, whom she allegedly attacked in her official Facebook account, “Mocha Uson Blog.”

“Yes or no may isang beses ba na humingi ka ng side namin?” Aquino asked Uson during the hearing of the Senate committee public information and mass media.

“You can say yes, no or that you refuse to answer but you have to justify why,” Senator Grace Poe, chair of the committee, advised Uson.

“I refuse to answer,” Uson said.

“Because? On the grounds of?” Aquino asked again.

“I have the right to refuse (to answer the question),” she said. “I have the right to.. I have the right, ano po? I have the right against self-discri-ano.. against self-incrimination. Pasensya na,” Uson said.

“Anong krimen ang tinutukoy mo Asec Mocha? Self-incrimination presupposes may krimen na pinapataw sayo…” Aquino asked.

At this point, Uson said she would no longer answer the senator’s questions, saying they were veering away from the issue of “fake news” about her by a media outfit.

Senator Miguel Zubiri also came on the defense of Uson as he appealed the committee not to “embarrass” its resource persons.

“I don’t think we should embarrass our resource persons whoever they are…” Zubiri said.