Mocha also claims being victim of ‘fake news’

“Biktima rin po ako ng fake news.”

(I was also a victim of fake news.)

This was how Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson lamented on Wednesday the “fake news,” which she said the mainstream media has thrown at her.

Uson slammed several media organizations and accused them of “creating fake news” about her.

“Hindi pa po ako na-appoint bilang opisyal ng gobyerno, naglabas na po itong ABS-CBN na ako daw ay na-appoint bilang Customs consultant, at dahil po doon ako’y na-bash online,” Uson said during the Senate committee on public information and mass media hearing on fake news.

“At ito rin po anonymous page na Madam Claudia na diumano ay hawak din nitong Cocoy Dayao ay nagpalabas po ng pekeng tseke na ibinayad daw po sa akin ni BBM (Bong Bog Marcos) na hindi naman po totoo dahil ang nakalagay naman po doon ay Margaux Uson at hindi ko po kumpletong pangalan yun,” she added.

“At sa pa po kadalasan pong nagpapakalat ng fake news ang ilang mainstream media katulad po ng GMA narin. Nung sinamahan ko si pangulomg duterte sinabi ng GMA na ako raw po ay nag-selfie sa grand mosque sa Marawi na naka-boots. Hindi naman po ako nag-selfie doon,” the assistant secretary said.

Uson said that because of these, she was bashed by netizens on social media.

Senator Grace Poe, who chairs the Senate panel hearing the “fake news” issue, however, underscored Uson’s vital role as a media influencer, as well as the mainstream media’s watchdog functions.

“Mas magandang pagbuklod-buklorin kaysa paghiwalayin ang mga tao sa mga isyu,” Poe said.

“At least alam mo ang nararamdaman ng isang nabibiktima. Ang mainstream news ay meron ding function sila yung 5th estate na nagbabantay (sa gobyerno),” the senator said.

Poe also pointed out that the responsibility on the shoulders of Uson and other media influencers is bigger because unlike the main stream media, they are only accountable to themselves. /jpv