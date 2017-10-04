Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Duterte postpones barangay elections — Andanar

The Commission on Elections tests polling equipment in this file photo taken in Barangay Linmansangan in Alaminos City. President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the bill postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year. INQUIRER FILE / BUDANG NISPEROS

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday the bill postponing the Barangay and Sangunniang Kabataan Elections to 2018.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this in a text message INQUIRER.net.

Asked if the President signed on Tuesday the bill postponing the said elections, he replied, “Yes.” /cbb

