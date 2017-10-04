Duterte postpones barangay elections — Andanar

President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Tuesday the bill postponing the Barangay and Sangunniang Kabataan Elections to 2018. Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this in a text message INQUIRER.net. Asked if the President signed on Tuesday the bill postponing the said elections, he replied, “Yes.” /cbb ADVERTISEMENT

