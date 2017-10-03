Alvarez faces libel rap for calling PDP-Laban officer ‘katok’

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is facing a libel complaint before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Tagum City for calling a regional officer of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) “katok” or “mentally-deranged.”

In an affidavit-complaint filed on September 22 and made public Tuesday, Cesar Cuntapay, a retired police officer, claimed he was “maliciously imputed” by Alvarez in an evening newscast aired on August 30, 2017.

Cuntapay, in his affidavit, said that as a result of the libelous label, he was “ridiculed, humiliated, dishonored, and discredited, and his person subjected to contempt and aspersion.”

The malicious imputation of the Speaker, he noted, “had caused me besmirched reputation, sleepless nights, mental anguish, wounded feelings, and other similar worries.”

Quoting the taped recording of the program submitted as annex, Alvarez said: “Kaya naman pinapansin ‘yan ng media dahil may PR na ginagamit. Sa totoo lang taga-Tagum City ‘yan, kababayan ko ‘yan, may katok ‘yan. Kaya walang pumapansin diyan doon.”

(The media is giving attention because he is using press releases. He is from Tagum City and he is my townmate; he is with unsound mind. That’s why nobody is listening to him.)

Cuntapay said he received a call from Amarylis B. Bisnar, head of the secretariat of the Area Mindanao Council Party Institute of the PDP-Laban, and told him that Alvarez called him “katok,” a Visayan reference to a person with mental problem.

Sought for comment on Cuntapay’s complaint, Alvarez said in a text message: “Susmariosep, ‘wag niyo nang patulan yan!”

The Speaker also said he had “no problem” facing the charges before the city prosecutor.

Cuntapay earlier alleged that Alvarez was facing ouster in PDP-Laban after allegedly removing party leaders for unknown reasons and was allegedly declared “persona non grata” in the organization.

This was, however, denied by Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, saying Cuntapay and his group “do not represent the party.”