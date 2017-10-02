Maute laptops seized from terrorist positions in Marawi – military

MARAWI CITY – The military on Monday said it recovered computers and other communications equipment used by members of the Maute terrorist group in their siege of Marawi City.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., deputy commander of the Joint Task Group Ranao, said the laptops and communications equipment were among those recovered from the main battle area.

He said the owners of many of the items had already been identified and they would soon get their property back.

Brawner said most of the recovered equipment were turned over to Lanao del Sur officials on Monday.

He added however that laptops and equipment used by the Maute would be presented as evidence against the terrorists.

He said the electronic devices were recovered from places and positions which the Maute had abandoned. /cbb

