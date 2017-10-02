Police in other countries want to copy PH’s war on drugs — Bato

Police organizations around the world want to copy the country’s war on drugs, Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said Monday.

“Humahanga sila, yung Interpol. Lahat ng kapulisan sa buong mundo humahanga sa ginagawa natin dito,” he told reporters in an ambush interview.

The PNP chief was in Beijing, China, last week to attend the Interpol General Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sabi nila, gusto nila kasi the problem is not only sa Pilipinas halos sa buong mundo. Gusto nilang kopyahin pero nahirapan sila,” he said.

PNP data show that the police conducted 70,854 anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016, to Aug. 29, 2017. A total of 107,156 drug personalities were arrested but 3,811 were killed in the operations.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs has also led to the surrender or arrest of more than 1 million drug personalities and has resulted in a drop in crime incidents.

However, the crackdown on drugs also raised human rights concerns from local and international groups. /cbb