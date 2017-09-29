Lorenzana: Spiritual, moral recovery key in Marawi City restoration

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has called for a kind of assessment that would go beyond the physical needs of affected residents in the war-torn Marawi City, as the government embarks on preparations to rehabilitate the conflict-stricken area in Mindanao.

At a gala dinner at Manila Hotel on Thursday, Lorenzana noted that spiritual and moral recovery is “even more” important than the physical rehabilitation of the city.

”As we are in the process of rehabilitating and reconstructing the physical aspects of war-torn Marawi City, it is even more important to assess the spiritual and moral recovery of the people,” Lorenza said.

“It is only when the people have morally recovered that we can finally say that Marawi has risen again,” he added.

Lorenza pointed out that social and spiritual recovery essential in countering the spread of radicalism and violent extremism in the area.

“Let us make sure that we will win the war against the extremism by winning the hearts and minds of the people,” he said.

According to Lorenzana, the Task Force Bangon Marawi has initiated programs for the social healing of affected communities through psychosocial programs, peace-promoting assessment and planning, and mainstreaming the peace education in schools and Madrasah education.

The “Diyakatra” gala dinner was organized by “The Way to Happiness” – a group which describes itself as “committed to touching the hearts and minds of people in a practical and sustainable way.”

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to print the booklet titled “The Way to Happiness,” which will be distributed to Marawi residents for free in aid of government’s efforts.

/kga

