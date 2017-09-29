Police kill Davao drug suspect who resisted arrest

DAVAO CITY—An alleged drug pusher was killed in a police operation here early on Friday, police said.

At least 18 sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) with a street value of P60,000 and several weapons were also recovered following the raid on the house of Pango Beruar in Calinan district around 1:45 a.m., Senior Inspector Ma. Teresita Gaspan, Davao City police spokesperson, said.

Gaspan said the operation against Beruar was carried out by virtue of a search warrant during a city-wide massive law enforcement sweep. Gaspan said suspect fired at the operatives using a .357 caliber revolver.

“The officers retaliated which resulted in the neutralization of the suspect,” Gaspan said, adding Beruar was included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) watch list of high-value targets.

Another suspect, Abdul Beruar, was arrested.

Also recovered during the raid was a fragmentation grenade, a .357 pistol and rounds of ammunition for .357 and .45 caliber pistols.