15 cops who ‘raided’ a house in Caloocan charged at DOJ

A criminal complaint has been filed on Wednesday before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the 15 Caloocan policemen, who were caught on CCTV stealing from the house of a businesswoman during a purported anti-illegal drug operation last September 7.

The complaint was filed by house owner Gina Erobas with the assistance of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

Facing complaint for robbery, trespassing, violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, and violation of domicile are Sr. Insp. Warren Peralta, Chief Insp. Timothy Aniway Jr., and Police Officers 1 Sherwin Rivera, Louie Serrano, Marvin Poblete, Jay Gabanata, Jaime Natividad, Jaypee Tulay, Ariel Furio, Rohelio Julaton, Joel Leaban, Rene Llanto, Michael Miguel, Francis Ruiz Quidic, and Jay-r Sabangan.

Two other “John Does” were also included among the respondents.

Based on the complaint, the police allegedly used a minor to steal from the house of Erobas located in Barrio Santa Rita, Barangay 188 in Tala, Caloocan City on the night of September 7.

The police officers have already been relieved by Northern Police District (NPD) Director Chief Supt. Amando Clifton Empiso after Erobas made the complaint and brought a copy of the CCTV footage.

The footage showed the policemen barged into her house around 9 p.m. and even used a bolt cutter to open the gate.

A child, who was with the policemen, was seen taking two watches and a phone. The victim said cash amounting to P30,000 also went missing from her house.

The footage also showed that the policemen, who were not in uniform at the time, did not present any search warrant during the raid. The policemen likewise did not file a spot report about their supposed anti-illegal drug operation.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre ordered the DOJ Task Force on Child Protection to thoroughly investigate the alleged acts of child abuse committed by the Caloocan City policemen.

“Part of my directive is for the DOJ task force to file the necessary charges against the responsible persons who have committed any act which is tantamount to child abuse,” Aguirre said.

“Evidently, any act which inflicts physical or psychological injury, cruelty to or the neglect, sexual abuse of, or which exploits a child is child abuse,” he added.

NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde had ordered the relief of the entire Caloocan police because of the incident and the spate of killings of young drug suspects during police operations in the city.

Albayalde said the relieved Caloocan policemen will undergo 45 days of re-training and re-orientation program at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan in Taguig City. /kga