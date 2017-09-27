Solano as state witness vs Aegis brods: It’s possible says Aguirre

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said it is possible that John Paul Solano could become a state witness in prosecuting those responsible for the fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) freshman law student Horacio Castillo III.

Solano, in an executive session at the Senate, identified his fraternity brothers in the Aegis Juris Fraternity who participated in the initiation rites of Castillo.

He also signified his willingness to become a witness.

Aguirre said it is possible for Solano to be included in the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

The WPP provides protection and other benefits to government witnesses in various cases.

“It is possible but he has not yet applied,” Aguirre said in a text message Wednesday.

To be under the WPP, a potential witness has to submit an application and execute an affidavit.

While his application is being processed and his affidavit evaluated, he will be admitted provisionally, which means he will be given protection by the Department of Justice. /jpv

