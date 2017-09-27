NPA leader arrested in Quezon for murder

LUCENA CITY – A team of police and soldiers arrested an alleged New People’s Army (NPA) leader in Quezon province shortly before midnight Tuesday, an official said Wednesday.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, said Rolando Carandang, alias “Ka Michael,” was arrested by virtue of a warrant in Barangay (village) Talisan in San Andres town at about 11:30 p.m.

Armamento said Carandang was an NPA platoon leader in the southern part of the province. The suspect is wanted for double murder and multiple attempted murder in Calauag town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the suspect went into hiding in Masbate province in 2014 after being wounded in an encounter with security forces in Lopez town. /cbb