Duterte: Triad supplying illegal drugs to PH is based in Taiwan, not China

The Bamboo Triad, which is based in Taiwan, not China, is the organized-crime group that has been supplying illegal drugs to the Philippines, according to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte made the revelation in a speech he made on Tuesday at the 120th anniversary celebration of the Department of Justice at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

“Itong drugs ngayon, it’s been operated by the 14K, Bamboo Triad,” he said. “They have taken over. They are cooking the shabu in the high seas. Tapos itatapon. Nakita mo sa Region 1, mga bins na empty na may Chinese character. It’s actually from Taiwan at lahat na.”

“I cannot blame the Chinese government or the people,” he added.

Duterte continued his revelation in another speech he made later, this time at the Manila Hotel at the 56th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa).

“The Philippines today is a client state of the Bamboo Triad,” he said. “They have taken over the operations… Sad to say, the Chinese. But I do not mean the country and people in a sense that most of them are really into this kind of business.”

“I said they have decided to go international,” he added.“Philippines is a transshipment of shabu to America and it behooves upon America to work closely with the Republic of the Philippines, especially on this serious matter.”

The President said the Philippines was in trouble because it had been “flooded with drugs.”

