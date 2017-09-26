BI turns over suspected Filipino terrorist to PNP

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) a suspected terrorist who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar, a Filipino who arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on board Philippine Airlines flight PR633.

Based on an incident report from Port Operations Division (POD) chief Red Mariñas, on secondary inspection, Abubakar turned out to be a suspected terrorist said to be supporting a local terrorist group.

According to Mariñas, Abubakar is a person of interest of the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group (PNP-IG) and the US Embassy.

“We immediately informed PNP-IG regarding the interception and other intelligence agency who might be interested with the subject,” Mariñas said.

Abubakar was turned over to Supt. Romeo Daqis of the PNP counter-terrorism unit.

