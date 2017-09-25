Why me? Solano asks frat brods who told him to take Atio Castillo to hospital

Why me?

John Paul Solano, one of the prime suspects in the killing of 22-year-old UST freshman student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III, said he asked this question when his fraternity brothers in Aegis Juris ordered him to bring the victim to the emergency room of the Chinese General Hospital last Sept. 17.

Under Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ questioning at a Senate hearing on Monday, Solano recounted the time he and some fraternity brothers, whom he refused name, brought the Castillo to the hospital.

His fraternity brothers were on board a black Fortuner, while Solano, in earlier interview, said he was riding on a motorcycle, who was seen on CCTV following a red Nissan Stanza that was carrying Castillo.

After they parked their vehicles at the hospital, Solano said he asked a frat member what to do next.

“He told me to bring Atio (Castillo’s nickname) to the emergency room. I asked them, why me? I don’t have any involvement on this one. He still insisted that I should…” he said.

“So I did what iI had to do, to bring the body to the emergency room,” he added.

When Hontiveros asked why he changed his earlier testimony to the police, Solano said it was because his frat brothers had told him to lie.

He said he had been ready to “tell all” until multiple charges were filed against him for the death of Castillo.

Asked then when he would tell all, Solano said he would after he had sent copy of his affidavit for preliminary investigation.

