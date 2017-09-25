Hontiveros charged with kidnapping, wiretapping

Former Negros Oriental Rep. Jing Paras filed criminal charges of kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and wiretapping against Senator Risa Hontiveros before the Ombudsman on Monday.

Paras filed the complaint against Hontiveros for allegedly taking custody of minors who are witnesses in the Kian Delos Santos case.

Hontiveros’ wiretapping complaint meanwhile stemmed from her privilege speech where she showed a photo of a supposed exchange of text messages between Paras and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on hatching a plan to file cases against the senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview after the filing, Paras said he filed the complaint in response to a challenge posed by the senator.

“Since she challenged us to file a case, pinag-aralan namin,” Paras said. /cbb