Hontiveros charged with kidnapping, wiretapping
Former Negros Oriental Rep. Jing Paras filed criminal charges of kidnapping, obstruction of justice, and wiretapping against Senator Risa Hontiveros before the Ombudsman on Monday.
Paras filed the complaint against Hontiveros for allegedly taking custody of minors who are witnesses in the Kian Delos Santos case.
Hontiveros’ wiretapping complaint meanwhile stemmed from her privilege speech where she showed a photo of a supposed exchange of text messages between Paras and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on hatching a plan to file cases against the senator.
In an interview after the filing, Paras said he filed the complaint in response to a challenge posed by the senator.
“Since she challenged us to file a case, pinag-aralan namin,” Paras said. /cbb
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.