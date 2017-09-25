LOOK: Ex-Marawi hostage Fr. Soganub officiates Mass a week after rescue

Former Maute captive Fr. Chito Soganub held his first Mass at Camp Aguinaldo on Sunday, a week after he was rescued by government forces from the IS-linked Maute Terrorist Group in Marawi City.

This was the first time he celebrated Mass after being held captive by the terrorists for almost four months, said Joint Task Force Ranao deputy commander Col. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Around 40 military personnel and civilians attended the Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a great celebration of life for Father Chito whose personal safety was placed in danger because of the fierce gun battle that is happening in Marawi City,” Brawner said.

At the same time, it was also a thanksgiving for the rescued civilians. Brawner said a total of 1,730 people have been rescued by the government forces and other government agencies since May 23.

Soganub was among the dozens abducted by the terrorist group four months ago when the fighters laid siege in Marawi City. The priest was rescued last week as government forces tried to recapture the Bato Mosque, one of the command centers of the Maute Group. /je

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM