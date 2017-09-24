Sunday, September 24, 2017
Transport group to stage 2-day strike in Metro Manila

/ 03:25 PM September 24, 2017

A transportation coalition will hold a two-day transport strike on Monday and Tuesday across Metro Manila and nearby provinces to protest against the looming jeepney-modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The Stop and Go coalition, in a post on their Facebook page last week, has announced the transport strike, to “oppose the jeepney phase-out” which will be a result of the modernization program of the government.

The group said they are poised to stage a program in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) office early Monday.

Meanwhile, transport groups PISTON and No to Jeepney Phase-out Coalition (NTJPOC) clarified, in a Facebook post, that their members will not be joining the strike.

However, the groups said they are planning a separate strike and protest next month.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and LTFRB have announced free bus rides for commuters who will be affected by the strike, Radyo Inquirer said.

MMDA buses could be found on Monday at the following areas:

– Monumento, in front of MCU Hospital southbound

– SM Marikina

– Luneta Parade Ground

– HK Sun Plaza Swift

– U.P. Technohub along Commonwealth

– MMDA Parking Lot

– Camp Aguinaldo

