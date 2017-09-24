MPD: Hazing suspect Solano refused to meet parents of Horacio Castillo III

Published: 2:38 p.m., Sept. 24, 2017 | Updated: 8:52 p.m., Sept. 24, 2017

Horacio Jr. and Carminia Castillo visited Manila Police District before Sunday noon in the hopes of talking face-to-face to John Paul Solano and shed light on what really happened to their son during the “welcoming ceremony” of Aegis Juris fraternity last week.

But Solano, who surrendered to authorities on Friday, refused to talk to them since his lawyers were not present, according to MPD director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel.

LOOK: Mga magulang ng hazing victim na si Atio Castillo, nagtungo sa MPD Homicide Section | @krizhasoberano pic.twitter.com/eKxgCvlIer — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) September 24, 2017

He said the parents of University of Santo Tomas law school freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III could not wait any longer for Solano’s lawyers to arrive as they had other things to attend to.

“They’re hoping that they will just talk to Solano during the Senate hearing on Monday,” Coronel said, quoting the Castillo couple who did not talk to reporters.

The Senate committee on public order, chaired by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, is investigating today, Monday, the death of Atio, who was killed in a hazing activity of Aegis fratmen.

Carminia, on previous reports, said she wanted to talk to the members of Aegis “to shed light on what happened to her son.”

During the wake of Atio at Santuario de San Agustin in Makati, she had said: “Sabihin nila sa ‘kin kung papaano namatay anak ko. Kung umiiyak ba siya, kung ano yung nangyayari sa kanya. Gusto ko malaman yun kasi wala ako dun eh. Gusto ko malaman kung paano siya namatay, paano nila pinatay.”

[“Tell them how my son died in their hands. Was he crying? What was happening to hin that time? I want to know because as a mother I was not there for him. I want to know how he died, how he was killed.”]

Atio’s uncle, Gerardo Castillo, said his wake would be on Wednesday at the family mausoleum at Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque.

Solano, maintaining his innocence, turned himself in at the office of Lacson in Taguig, in the presence of Coronel and UST Faculty of Civil Law dean Nilo Divina. Police then brought him to MPD where he is currently jailed after signing a waiver of detention.

Coronel said Solano has not yet given his affidavit or statement. “We are giving his counself the rest of this day (Sunday) for them to prepare it.”

He, however, assured that Solano would give names of members of Aegis involved in the hazing activity.

When asked if Solano could be considered a state witness, Coronel said it would depend on his lawyers and his “level of cooperation.” The Castillos, however, had expressed disapproval on such condition.

Despite his cooperation, the MPD chief said they would still pursue cases against Solano, particularly perjury and obstruction of justice for lying under oath, which compromised their investigation.

Solano, one of the primary suspects in Atio’s killing, had told policemen he found the body of the 22-year-old neophyte at a street corner in Balut, Tondo on Sept. 17. There a passing Mitsubishi Strada fetched them and took them to Chinese General Hospital.

MPD, however, found out that the incident had not took place quoting officials of Barangay 133 in Tondo who disputed his account. In addition, they learned that Solano was a member of Aegis.

A medical technologist who was on leave from his UST law studies, Solano maintained he did not participate in the initiation rites for Castillo, and only responded to a call for help by his fraternity brothers.

The 27-year-old Solano said he found Atio already unconscious. “I did give CPR and then when I couldn’t do anything else, I brought him to the hospital.”

The Strada also was registered to a certain Antonio Trangia, who is the father of Raphael Trangia, an official of Aegis.

Coronel said Antonio Trangia had already sent surrender feelers to police. “Hopefully within today (Sunday) or before the Senate hearing, he will be appearing to clarify his participation or involvement. Otherwise he’s still be considered a principal suspect.”

MPD has also contacted the US Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation “for the possibility of tracing the whereabouts” of Ralph Trangia, who fled the country with his mother on Sept. 19 to Chicago, Illinois, via Taipei.

Coronel said the mother would also be “charged accordingly.”

So far, Coronel said there were four Aegis members who had sent surrender feelers – two each talking to DOJ and MPD.

He urged the other fraternity members to surrender if they have any information about the death of Castillo.

“We will arrest them wherever they are,” Coronel told reporters after the visit of Castillo’s parents.

The MPD chief said despite the hiding of most of the suspects, they are looking into six more officers of the fraternity as their suspects.

Ralph Trangia’s mother will also be a suspect for aiding her son’s escape to the United States, said Coronel.

“Most of the suspects are hiding with assistance of other persons. But hopefully we’ll make arrests again,” Coronel said.

Maintaining his innocence, Solano surrendered at the office of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, apologizing for giving false statements.”

He earlier claimed to be a “concerned citizen” who rushed Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital after finding him dumped on a sidewalk in Balut, Tondo, Manila.

Trangia, an official of the Aegis Juris fraternity, and his father, Antonio, also surfaced as two of the prime suspects after the MPD discovered the red Mitsubishi Strada used to bring Castillo to the hospital was theirs.

