Palace condemns UST law student’s ‘senseless’ killing

Malacañang condemned on Friday the “senseless” killing of law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III who died from hazing initiation rites.

“We strongly condemn the senseless killing of Horacio Castillo III,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in Palace briefing.

READ: Mom of killed UST law student asks: What happened to my son?

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement of Abella came almost a week after Castillo, a 22-year-old freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) died last Sunday.

Castillo died after sustaining severe injuries from the initiation rites with Aegis Juris fraternity.

“Government agencies are now conducting an investigation on the matter,” Abella said.

READ: Another young man, another tragedy

The Department of Justice has already placed 16 members of Aegis Juris fraternity allegedly involved in the hazing death of Horacio on the immigration lookout bulletin. /idl