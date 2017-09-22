Friday, September 22, 2017
Palace condemns UST law student’s ‘senseless’ killing

/ 03:58 PM September 22, 2017

Malacañang condemned on Friday the “senseless” killing of law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III who died from hazing initiation rites.

“We strongly condemn the senseless killing of Horacio Castillo III,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in Palace briefing.

The statement of Abella came almost a week after Castillo, a 22-year-old freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) died last Sunday.

Castillo died after sustaining severe injuries from the initiation rites with Aegis Juris fraternity.

“Government agencies are now conducting an investigation on the matter,” Abella said.

The Department of Justice has already placed 16 members of Aegis Juris fraternity allegedly involved in the hazing death of Horacio on the immigration lookout bulletin. /idl

TAGS: Ernesto Abella, hazing, Horacio Castillo III, Palace, UST law student
