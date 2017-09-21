Robredo: We haven’t learned the lessons of martial law

Most Filipinos do not seem to have learned the lessons of martial law during the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Vice President Leni Robredo said Thursday.

“Iba-iba man ang paniniwala sa pulitika, andito tayo para magkaisa dahil sa pagmamahal sa bayan, ang paggunita sa batas militar…Nakakalungkot naman po 45 years na pinagdusahan natin ito tila hindi pa tayo natututo,” she said after a mass for martial law and human rights victims at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

(We may have different views on politics, we are here to unite for the love of country and to remember martial maw… It’s sad that we have suffered for 45 years but we seem do not learn from it.)

Robredo’s statement comes amid the killings from the war on drugs campaign of the administration and other human-rights violations.

A mass for martial law victims and extrajudicial killings was offered by Tindig Pilipinas, an anti-extrajudicial killings group. It was attended by former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino and other members of the Liberal Party.

“Sa paligid natin parang nagsisimula na naman ang karahasan. Kahit sino, kahit bata nagiging biktima (Around us, it seems violence is prevailing. Everyone, even children, is becoming a victim),” Robredo said.

She also condemned the culture of violence, the deterioration of freedom, and the damage to government institutions because of martial law.

“Gaya ng sabi ng kanta kanina, lahat tayo ay may pananagutan na ipaalala sa sarili natin na hindi na tayo papayag na mangyari uli sa ating bansa ang madilim na nakaraan (Just like the song earlier, all of us have the responsibility to remind ourselves that we should not allow the dark past to happen again),”Robredo said. /jpv