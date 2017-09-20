House restores CHR, ERC, NCIP budgets

The House of Representatives has restored the budgets of the agencies Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), which were earlier defunded with a P1,000 budget.

In a statement on Wednesday, appropriations committee chairperson Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles said CHR chair Jose Luis Gascon, ERC Commissioner Geronimo Sta. Ana, and NCIP Chair Leonor Oralde-Quintayo sought his and Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas’ help to appeal before Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

READ: House gives Commission on Human Rights P1,000 budget for 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement, Nograles said Gascon agreed that the CHR should expand its investigations not only covering human rights violations allegedly committed by state agents, but also those committed by other syndicates victimizing the police, civilians, and the military.

Nograles said Speaker Alvarez told Gascon that the administration is not the enemy.

“The Speaker basically told Chairman Gascon that we are not the enemy. The Duterte government is not the enemy. We are one with the CHR in the fight against all forms of human rights violation but they must start looking also at the violations committed by criminals and insurgents,” Nograles said.

Nograles said the ERC and NCIP also agreed to fix up its job to weed out corruption from its ranks, and to fulfill the mandate of their office.

“The dialogue was very frank but cordial. In the end, the Speaker was magnanimous in his decision and gave the green light to restoring their budget,” Nograles said.

Nograles said the restoration of the budget of the three agencies would be reflected in the third reading approval of the proposed P3.767 trillion national budget for 2018. /je

READ: House gives ERC measly budget of P1,000 for 2018 | NCIP gets P1,000 budget for 2018 for failing to protect ethnic leaders