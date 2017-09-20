AFP chief: No new armed group formed in Marawi City

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Año denied reports that a new armed group in Marawi City has been formed.

“There is no such group existing. Anyone can write and publish anything but we will not allow formation of any armed group,” he told reporters.

The Meranaw Victims Movement, a group allegedly composed of armed evacuees from Marawi City, is calling for the Maute Group to leave the city and free their hostages.

The group also wants its local leaders, past and present, accountable for failing to prevent the Maute Group from carrying out their plan to take over the city.

The fighting started on May 23 when terrorists tried to evade the arrest of their leader Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

The new group is also calling for the government to allow civilians to return to their homes, particularly in areas that have been already cleared.

They are also asking for easier access to roads in Marawi City, as well as financial support to dead and wounded civilian victims.

The group is also seeking compensation for damaged properties and establishments, including structures that represent the city’s culture and heritage.

But if their demands won’t be met, the group said it would face the terrorist group and jihad will become their “legitimate recourse.”

The AFP chief said they will continue to enforce the law and won’t let any group get in the way of their tasks.

He said that most of the demands of the group “are within the agenda or programs of Task Force Bangon Marawi in rehabilitating and reconstructing the besieged city.” /je

