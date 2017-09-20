PNP chief wants to develop ‘kuyog’ culture amid controversies

Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said he wants to develop the culture of “kuyog” in the police force to get rid of the bad eggs in it.

“Kuyog” is a Filipino word that means “swarm.”

“I hope the PNP will develop a culture of kuyog. Kung sino ang nakikitang gumagawa ng masama, kuyugin ng mabubuting pulis (Whoever is doing something illegal, I hope the good policemen will swarm around him),” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“May ibang kultura na walang pakialam kahit alam nila, walang pakialam. Yung iba, pinagtatakpan pa ‘yung ginagawa na masama ng kasamahan,” Dela Rosa said.

(There is a culture where no one cares even though they already know about it. Others even cover up the illegal things that their colleagues do.)

He said the bad cops were like “virus” that need to be prevented from spreading.

Dela Rosa’s statement comes amid the controversial killings for its war on drugs and other irregularities. /je