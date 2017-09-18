Thomasian senator condemns killing of law student in hazing rites

Senator Joel Villanueva, an alumnus of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), condemned the killing of freshman law student Horacio Castillo III in an alleged hazing rites last Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Villanueva called on the UST leadership to ensure that individuals behind 22-year-old Castillo’s killing be held liable for his death.

“As a UST alumnus, I am deeply concerned at this recent event and urge the UST and the proper authorities to investigate and hold the people accountable for this unfortunate incident involving our fellow Thomasian,” he said.

“No type of brotherhood can ever equate to the sanctity of life. And words will never be able to define such violence that has transpired in an esteemed academic institution which took away the life of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Tomas Castillo III,” Villanueva said.

On Sunday, Castillo was found dead in Tondo, Manila. A day before he died, Castillo told his parents he would be attending the “welcoming rites” of the Aegis Juris Fraternity, a university-accredited organization.

Manila Police confirmed that the victim died in a hazing rites, as his body was covered in bruises and candle wax drip marks.

Before he entered the UST Faculty of Civil Law, Castillo graduated from UST’s Faculty of Arts and Letters with a degree in Political Science.

“We certainly condemn this senseless act of violence and join Mr. Castillo’s family in mourning for his death that not only ended his life but also his dreams and aspirations,” he said.

The senator stressed that there is no room for violence in an “institution that upholds Christian values and ideals.” /je