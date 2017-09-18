3 Maute brothers killed; Omar still alive, says AFP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday said that three Maute brothers have been killed in Marawi City but leader Omar is still alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the debriefing of those captured and surrendered, si Omar Maute na lang ang nabubuhay. Abdullah, Madi at Otto, patay na lahat,” AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año said in a press conference on Monday.

There are seven Maute siblings, but Omar and Abdullah led the fighters in Marawi City after they tried to evade the government’s arrest of purported leader of Islamic State in Southeast Asia Isnilon Hapilon last May 23.

Other Maute siblings are not as prominent as Omar and Abdullah.

Año said their information was based on the accounts of three arrested Maute members and a surrenderee.

“We also have sources inside, yan ay confirmation from different sources based on intelligence monitoring. Di na talaga lumalabas name nila except Omar and Hapilon,” he said.

Hapilon, a former Basilan-based commander of the Abu Sayyaf before he became the overall leader of IS in Southeast Asia, is still alive.

“We don’t want him to leave the main battle area,” Año said, adding that two groups led by Omar and Hapilon are leading the gunbattle.

There are still 40 to 60 hostages being held by the Maute group. Two were rescued last Saturday — Fr. Chito Soganub and Lordbin Acopio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City

Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City

Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.

Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.

For donation from overseas:

Inquirer Foundation Corp account:

Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860

Swift Code: BNORPHMM