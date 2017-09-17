Ecija cops shoot man who ran amuck with gun
STA. ROSA, NUEVA ECIJA — A 31-year-old man, who was reportedly discharging a handgun indiscriminately, on Sunday dawn was shot dead by responding police officers in Barangay (village) La Fuente at 1:10 a.m.
Jayson Navaro aimed and fired at the approaching policemen, after scaring the neighborhood.
The police fired back, hitting Navaro on the chest. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cabanatuan City, police said. /je
