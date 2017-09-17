Priest abducted by Maute rescued by gov’t forces

DAVAO CITY — A priest taken captive by the Maute group in Marawi City was rescued by government security forces on Saturday evening.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza posted on his Facebook account that Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob, the vicar general of Marawi, was successfully rescued at around 11 p.m. Saturday near Bato Mosque.

The report, Dureza cited, said that this is the second grand mosque recovered by government troops from Maute control.

Suganob was rescued along with another hostage.

The priest was taken hostage by the militants on May 23 along with the parish secretary and at least 10 parishioners.

Suganob earlier appeared in a video released by the Maute group to deliver the group’s demand to stop the aerial bombing. /je

