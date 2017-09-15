Iloilo mayor on sick leave
ILOILO CITY—Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, who was publicly humiliated by President Duterte for allegedly being a drug protector, has gone on sick leave.
Amid speculation that Mabilog might file a leave of absence or seek political asylum, his spokesperson, lawyer Mark Piad, said on Wednesday that the mayor had actually filed a sick leave from Sept. 11 to 30.
Piad told the Inquirer that Mabilog had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and would undergo tests.
Mabilog left on Aug. 31 amid repeated public accusations by Mr. Duterte that he was a drug protector, an allegation that the mayor repeatedly denied.
Piad earlier said Mabilog attended a conference in Yokohama City of CityNet, a regional network of cities and organizations focused on sustainable urban development.
From Japan, Mabilog went to Malaysia for the United
Urban Environment Accords Summit 2017 held from Sept. 7 to 9.—NESTOR P. BURGOS JR.
