Iloilo mayor on sick leave

ILOILO CITY—Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog, who was publicly humiliated by President Duterte for allegedly being a drug protector, has gone on sick leave.

Amid speculation that Mabilog might file a leave of absence or seek political asylum, his spokesperson, lawyer Mark Piad, said on Wednesday that the mayor had actually filed a sick leave from Sept. 11 to 30.

Piad told the Inquirer that Mabilog had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and would undergo tests.

Mabilog left on Aug. 31 amid repeated public accusations by Mr. Duterte that he was a drug protector, an allegation that the mayor repeatedly denied.

Piad earlier said Mabilog attended a conference in Yokohama City of CityNet, a regional network of cities and organizations focused on sustainable urban development.

From Japan, Mabilog went to Malaysia for the United

Urban Environment Accords Summit 2017 held from Sept. 7 to 9.—NESTOR P. BURGOS JR.