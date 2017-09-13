Aguirre taunts minority senators: Who’s flip-flopping now?

“Oh, sinong nagflip-flopping ngayon?”

(So, who’s flip-flopping now?)

This was the reaction of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre on Wednesday regarding the minority senators’ statement of support to Senator Risa Hontiveros’ call for his resignation.

Aguirre’s reaction came after the opposition senators issued on Tuesday morning a statement joining Hontiveros in a clamor for the Justice secretary’s resignation but later in the day took it back after Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan posted a message on social media citing miscommunication.

In the afternoon of the same day, the senators’ statement of support was made official again.

“Nagtataka nga ko, hindi malaman ng minority bloc na ito kung anong gagawin. Nung umaga sabi nila, ‘we go with Senator Hontiveros’ in asking DOJ (Department of Justice) secretary to resign,” Aguirre said in an interview over Radyo Inquirer.

(I’m really perplexed, because the minority bloc really doesn’t know what to do. In the morning they said ‘we go with Senator Hontiveros’ in asking me to resign.)

“Tapos nung tanghali, winithdraw nila yan. Sabi nila there is a matter of miscommunication dun sa support the call to resign.”

(Then late in the morning, they withdrew it. They said there was a matter of miscommunication in supporting the call for me to resign.)

“Tapos nag-meeting yang mga opposition senators, after mag-meeting nila nakita siguro nila na hindi maganda yung aming pag-withdraw ng call to resign so binalik na naman nila ng 4:00 (p.m.),” he added.

(Then the opposition senators held a meeting and after that meeting they realized maybe that it is not good withdrawing the call to resign so they put it back again around 4:00 p.m.)

On Tuesday, the minority senators released a statement supporting Hontiveros’ call for Aguirre’s resignation after the secretary was caught exchanging text messages with a certain “Cong. Jing” asking to “expedite the filing of cases” against the senator.

Aside from Hontiveros, the five other minority members in the Senate are Franklin Drilon, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Benigno Paulo “Bam” Aquino IV, and Leila De Lima, all part of the Liberal Party (LP); and Sen. Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV.

The five later recalled their statement because of an “internal miscommunication” and then re-issued the statement afterwards.

“We reiterate our call for Vitaliano Aguirre to resign from his post as Secretary of Justice. This recent development once more highlights his unethical actions as a public official,” the minority senators said in a statement.

The justice secretary, meanwhile, maintained his decision not to resign as long as President Rodrigo Duterte has “trust and confidence” in him.

“Hindi ako kapit-tuko sa pwesto. Anytime na makitaan ko na ang aking boss, si President Digong, na nagwi-waver sa trust and confidence sa akin, mabilis pa ako sa alas-kuwatro na aalis sa pwesto,” Aguirre said.

(I am not holding into power. Anytime, when I notice a sign that my boss, President Rodrigo Duterte, is wavering in the trust and confidence in me, I will immediately resign.)

“Pero (but) as long as the President has trust and confidence in me, I will not resign,” he added. /jpv

