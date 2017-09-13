2 MRT trains unload passengers after suffering technical glitches

Two Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT 3) trains consecutively stopped on Wednesday morning due to technical glitches.

An MRT 3 service report said that at 7:12 and 7:13 a.m., trains unloaded passengers at the Santolan southbound and the Shaw northbound stations, respectively.

After the glitch, the MRT 3 authorities said services will continue with 15 running trains as of 8:00 a.m.

On Tuesday early morning, two southbound trains also stopped due to technical problems. MRT 3 passengers were unloaded at Shaw pocket track at 5:23 a.m., and at the Ayala station at 7:23 a.m. /idl