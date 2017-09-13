Duterte blames Gascon for P1,000 CHR budget: ‘He had it coming’

“He had it coming.”

President Rodrigo Duterte blamed on Wednesday Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Chairman Jose Luis Martin “Chito” Gacscon after the House of Representatives voted 119-32 in favor of giving the CHR a budget of P1,000 for 2018.

“Itong si Gascon, he opens his mouth in the most inappropriate way”” Duterte told reporters in a late night press briefing that extended until dawn at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Duterte was at the cemetery attending the wake of Army Capt. Rommel Sandoval and Pfc. Sherwin Canapi, who both died trying to save a buddy in the 11th Scout Ranger Company during a battle in Marawi City.

The President called Gascon a “fool” for meddling in police investigations and making hasty conclusions.

“Ang gawin mo [Gascon], maghintay sila [CHR]. They cannot just investigate, wala naman sila prosecutorial power,” he said. “Yan galit ang mga congressman.”

He called Gascon was a “Yellow,” the political color associated with the Aquinos.

But despite his verbal attacks, Duterte said he was open to having a review of the decision of the House of Representatives.

“Ako naman, since it is an organ of government, maybe someday we will review their decision,” he said. “We are not here to destroy institutions.”

