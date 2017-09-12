Couple, baby killed in Lanao police ops

TUBOD, Lanao del Norte – A couple and their five-month-old baby were killed while a police officer was wounded during a police operation in Barangay Taguranaw.

Senior Inspector Roland Donor, acting Tubod town police chief, identified the couple as Bevino and Virgina Laride. He did not provide the infant’s name and gender.

Based on the police report, a team of policemen went to the couple’s house in Purok 6 around 4 a.m. on Monday to serve a warrant against Bevino for frustrated murder.

But instead of peacefully yielding, Bevino allegedly fired on the arresting officers and wounded one policeman.

A firefight ensued where the policemen killed the suspect, his wife and child.

Donor said they are conducting further investigation on the incident. /kga