Gordon believes Trillanes should be kicked out of Senate

Senator Richard Gordon believes Senator Antonio Trillanes IV should be kicked out of the Senate, saying the latter’s “behavior (was) really out of line.”

“I don’t think he belongs in the Senate. His behavior is really out of line,” Gordon said during an interview with ANC’s program “Headstart” on Tuesday.

Asked by anchor Karen Davila, “You believe he (Trillanes) should be expelled?” Gordon answered: “I think so. You don’t call people names. You don’t insult your teammates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why we say, “Will the gentleman yield to a few questions?” You don’t address the guy, you address the chair. There are rules. He doesn’t know his rules that’s why he goes up to the deep end,” Gordon explained.

“And when that happens, what do you have? A mob. You cannot have a mob in the Senate. People are expected to act in a certain way,” he added.

READ: Trillanes, Gordon trading insults mars BOC hearing

Inquirer is trying to reach Trillanes for a comment but he has yet to issue a statement as of this posting.

Last week, Gordon formally filed an ethics complaint against Trillanes. On Monday, the ethics committee, chaired by Senator Tito Sotto III, deliberating on the case found it sufficient in form and substance.

READ: Ethics complaint vs Trillanes found sufficient in form, substance

In the 23-page complaint, Gordon said Trillanes engaged in “unparliamentary acts and uttered unparliamentary language and exhibited disorderly behavior,” which is “causing damage to the Senate and to the people,” during the Aug. 31 hearing on the P6.4-billion drug shipment that went past Bureau of Customs.

The complaint stemmed from Trillanes’ tag against Gordon’s blue ribbon committee as “comité de absuelto” (committee of exoneration) as he accused Gordon and Sotto of lawyering for the presidential son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Mans Carpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the blue ribbon committee a “comité de absuelto,” according to Gordon, is a violation of the Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code for oral defamation or slander, and of the Rules of the Senate.

Trillanes also “lied, unfairly and maliciously charged Gordon and Sotto of bias and partiality,” said the complainant.

Also among the basis of his complaint was when Trillanes branded the Senate as “one of the most damaged institutions in the government” with most of its members afraid of going against the Duterte administration. JPV