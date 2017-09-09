Duterte unlikely to give CHR access to case folders

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) would need to ask President Duterte’s permission to access the case folders of deaths under inquiry (DUIs) and killings of drug personalities involving policemen.

Mr. Duterte, however, is unlikely to give the clearance.

The Department of Interior and Local Government officer in charge, Catalino Cuy, said on Friday that he and Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa already sought the President’s clearance on Aug. 30 to release the case folders to the CHR.

The President, according to Cuy, however told them to “stick to the instructions,” apparently referring to his previous statement following his State of the Nation Address (Sona) where he intimated an intention to abolish the CHR.

“I will not allow my men to go there (CHR) to be investigated. Remember this, (Commission on Human Rights): You address your request through me because the Armed Forces is under me and the police is under me,” Mr. Duterte was quoted saying during a press conference.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the 51st founding anniversary of the National Police Commission, Cuy said the CHR was aware of the President’s instructions.

“During our meeting with the CHR, we told them about the directive. It was announced during the Sona,” Cuy said.

The order, he explained, covered “all investigations to be conducted on the police and the military actually pertaining to human rights violations.”

Cuy and Dela Rosa met with CHR Chair Chito Gascon on Aug. 29 in Camp Crame where the agencies promised to work closely on the investigation of DUIs and a number of other cases where drug personalities were killed in purported shootouts with the police.