Duterte’s son, son-in-law won’t sign bank secrecy waiver

President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law have refused to sign a pro forma bank secrecy waiver, which Senator Antonio Trillanes IV challenged them to issue during the hearing on the P6.4 million worth shabu shipment at the Senate.

“I’m not willing to sign the waiver,” Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte said when asked by Trillanes.

The opposition Senator then asked the vice mayor if he was not disputing allegations that he had P104 million in bank accounts, to which Paolo answered: “I’m disputing it.”

Trillanes then turned to Maneses Carpio, and asked him if he and his wife, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, keep bank accounts in Davao City with money amounting to a total of P121 million.

Carpio repeatedly invoked his right to bank secrecy.

“Anyway, if I am wrong the whole world will laugh at me,” Trillanes said.

“So you are disputing it? Mali ako dito?,” the opposition Senator insisted on Carpio.

To which Carpio retorted, “That’s your interpretation. I’m disputing it because I don’t have (that) much money… I’m not willing to sign that waiver because I’m not familiar with those figures.”

Trillanes, however, replied, “Precisely, if you’re not familiar, there’s nothing to be afraid of if those accounts are really non-existent.”

At this juncture, Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon asked Trillanes to desist from engaging in “editorials.”

“We’re only going after facts, not editorials,” Gordon said. kga