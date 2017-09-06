Palace welcomes P730-M US aid for Marawi rehab

Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed the United States’ P730-million emergency relief and recovery assistance for victims of the Marawi City conflict.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the devastation in Marawi wrought by the homegrown Maute terrorists was “extensive.”

The US said it was “deeply committed” to its relationship with the Philippines, which “remains to be a friend and ally.”

“We welcome the assistance of the United States to finance emergency relief and recovery efforts for the areas affected by the Marawi rebellion,” Abella said in a statement.

He said “the recovery and rebuilding of Marawi cannot be done overnight.”

“It is a multi-year rehabilitation effort, which requires the full support and cooperation of everyone to help the city rise as a prosperous city again, as promised by the President,” he said.

“We look forward to the end of the rebellion and eventually, the chance to bravely face the challenges and opportunities of reconstruction together with our friends and allies here and abroad,” he added. JPV

