Couple shot dead while sleeping in house in Muntinlupa

A senior citizen and his live-in partner, who had been involved in illegal drugs, were shot dead by unidentified assailant right inside their house in Muntinlupa on Monday night.

Emmanuel Reyes, 62, and Rhea Cada, 39, died in their sleep after two gunmen shot them in their room at their house in Arciagas Compound in Barangay Bayanan at 11 p.m.

The assailants fled on their motorcycles. At least 10 spent shells of a still undetermined caliber of firearm were recovered.

Case investigators SPO1 Roderick Bausa and PO3 Fernando Niefes said the couple had been involved in drug pushing in the barangay. But they had already surrendered themselves under Oplan Tokhang.

Reyes’s brother, Joselito, said the coupole had stopped using shabu a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, in Las Piñas, a body of an unidentified man was found on Vatican Street inside BF Resort Village in Talon Dos.

According to security guards of the exclusive subdivision, they heard gunshots at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and found the dead body.

The assailant then fled on a motorcycle that had no license plates. /atm