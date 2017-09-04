Ramon Revilla ‘son’ nabbed at Naia over abortion drug

Two persons, including one claiming to be a son of former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., were arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Monday for bringing into the country P24 million worth of abortifacient drugs, Radyo Inquirer reported.

The two identified as Ruben Bautista, who claimed to be a son of Revilla, and Glenn More Gaddi, came from Singapore and were reportedly arrested by Bureau of Customs (BOC) authorities at the airport.

Airport authorities said Cytotec, a drug used to treat ulcer and as an abortifacient, were discovered when Baustista and Gaddi’s baggage went through the airport’s x-ray machine.

The two were later brought to the Pasay City Prosecutors’ Office to undergo inquest proceedings, Radyo Inquirer said.

Bautista and Gaddi could face smuggling charges, the report added. CBB